July 23, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Sage says expects to meet targets after trading in line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British software company Sage said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting its financial goals after overcoming weak markets in Europe to trade in line with forecasts.

The group, which supplies accountancy and business software to more than 6 million small companies, said it had delivered a resilient performance in France and Spain despite the general weak market conditions across mainland Europe.

“We are encouraged by our performance in a trading environment which continues to vary across our markets,” Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said, of the period from April 1 to date.

“We are driving significant change through the business, which is delivering results, and we remain confident that we will deliver on our strategic and financial goals.”

Sage, based in northeast England, is trying to sell more support contracts and software delivered as a service, or Internet “cloud” services, to counter declining sales of its off-the-shelf packages.

Analysts expect the company to deliver broadly flat profit for the year to end-September, of 357.6 million pounds ($550 million). They see revenue up 3 percent to 1.38 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 16 brokers.

