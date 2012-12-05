FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sage's full-year profit up 4 pct on subscription growth
December 5, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Sage's full-year profit up 4 pct on subscription growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Sage Group PLC : * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS from continuing

operations fell 2 percent to 19.86 pence * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC final dividend 6.67 pence per share * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS 19.86 pence * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY revenue from continuing operations

rose 3 percent to 1.34 billion STG * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC total dividend up 4 percent to 10.15

pence per share * Pre-tax profit £356.3M, +4% * Remain confident we will continue to deliver on our strategic and financial

goals

