Subscription software delivers profit boost for Sage
May 8, 2013

Subscription software delivers profit boost for Sage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 pretax up 6pct at 184.9 mln stg vs f‘cast 180 mln

* Underlying rev up 3 pct at 626.3 mln

* To pay 200 mln stg special div, or about 17p/shr

* Also to pay interim 3.69p/shr

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British software company Sage posted a 6 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, meeting market expectations, as more of its small business customers subscribed to its accountancy packages.

The company, which provides software to more than 6 million small businesses, posted underlying pretax profit of 184.9 million pounds ($286 million) for the six months to end-March. Underlying revenue rose 3 percent to 626.3 million pounds.

Sages said recurring revenue, such as for support contracts and software delivered as a service, rose 6 percent, offsetting a 3 percent fall in sales of off-the-shelf software packages.

It said subscriptions for Sage One, its entry-level software for start-up and small businesses available as an Internet “cloud” service, had reached 11,500, a four-fold increase in the last 12 months.

The Newcastle, northeast England-based company continued to return cash to shareholders, with a 200 million pound special dividend, equivalent to about 17 pence a share, on top of the interim payout of 3.69p a share.

Separately on Wednesday, Finance Director Paul Harrison, who lost out to Guy Berruyer for the chief executive’s role in 2010, said he was leaving to become finance director at California-based software company WANdisco.

Analysts had expected Sage’s adjusted pretax profit to come in at about 180 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
