a year ago
Sage Therapeutics' postpartum depression drug succeeds in study
July 12, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Sage Therapeutics' postpartum depression drug succeeds in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug to treat severe postpartum depression met the main goal of alleviating symptoms more than a placebo in a mid-stage study.

Postpartum depression (PPD), or the "baby blues", impacts some women after childbirth, and can have several manifestations including significant functional impairment, depressed mood and/or loss of interest in her newborn.

There are no approved therapies specifically for PPD and the therapeutic options for patients are limited, the company said.

Sage Therapeutics' shares shot up 23 percent to $41.41 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
