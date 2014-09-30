FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sage Group announces share buyback programme
September 30, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sage Group announces share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc :

* Appointed Citigroup Global Markets limited to manage an irrevocable buyback programme during its close period within certain pre-set parameters

* Close period will commence on Oct 1, 2014 and will run up to announcement of full-year results on Dec 3, 2014

* Maximum price to be paid is limited to no more than higher of 105 per cent

* Sage confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information

* Any shares purchased will count towards company’s general buyback authority of 10 pct of issued share capital, as approved at AGM on March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

