BRIEF-Sage Group announces share buyback programme

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc :

* Appointed Citigroup Global Markets limited to manage an irrevocable buyback programme during its close period within certain pre-set parameters

* Close period will commence on Oct 1, 2014 and will run up to announcement of full-year results on Dec 3, 2014

* Maximum price to be paid is limited to no more than higher of 105 per cent

* Sage confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information

* Any shares purchased will count towards company's general buyback authority of 10 pct of issued share capital, as approved at AGM on March 6