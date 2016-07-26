FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Peter J. Solomon hires two food retail investment bankers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Peter J. Solomon hires two food retail investment bankers

Lauren Hirsch

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. boutique investment bank Peter J. Solomon Co has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.

Moses and Grambling previously worked at investment bank Sagent Advisors, where Moses led the food retail and restaurants practice and Grambling was a principal in the group. Moses will be a managing director at Peter J. Solomon and Grambling will be a director.

"Scott (Moses) has built one of the leading food retail M&A advisory practices in the United States, particularly among family-owned grocery operators," Peter J. Solomon founder and chairman Peter J. Solomon and Chief Executive Marc Cooper said in a joint statement.

Moses and Grambling have advised regional supermarkets on their sales to bigger peers, as weak margins fuel grocery consolidation. Last year, they advised Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarket Inc in its roughly $800 million sale to The Kroger Co. They also advised Boulder, Colorado-based specialty grocer Lucky's Market in its equity stake sale to Kroger.

French investment bank Natixis SA bought a majority stake in Peter J. Solomon earlier this year. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.