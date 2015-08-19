FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires advisers from Northern Trust Securities
August 19, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires advisers from Northern Trust Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sage Private Wealth Group, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from Northern Trust Securities Inc for its Chicago office.

Wealth adviser Eric Kaehr and investment manager Paul Rashid managed $250 million in client assets at Northern Trust and had almost $2 million in annual fees and commissions.

Sage offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, the independent broker-dealer channel of Raymond James Financial Inc. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

