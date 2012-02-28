FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France awards diesel tender to Exxon, Lukoil
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

France awards diesel tender to Exxon, Lukoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - France has awarded a tender to purchase 350,000 cubic metres of diesel for delivery between March and June to Exxon Mobil and LUKOIL, traders said on Tuesday.

The volumes were split 60/40, with Exxon taking the larger share, and pricing was to be based on monthly averages in the region, according to one of the traders.

The SAGESS (Societe Anonyme de Gestion des Stocks de Securite) launched the tender in early February and said three valid bids had been received.

Diesel prices in Europe have been hit by rallying oil markets and worries about economic growth. Crude oil was trading near a 10-month high earlier this week, topping $125 a barrel.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.