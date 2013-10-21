Michigan's Saginaw City School District rating on watch negative -S&P

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday put Michigan’s Saginaw City School District rating on watch negative, citing a lack of required information from the district.

The action “follows repeated attempts by Standard & Poor’s to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our rating(s) on the securities,” the rating agency said. The district’s general obligation bonds are rated triple-B.

If the credit rating agency does not receive the requested information by Nov. 4, it will likely suspend the affected rating, S&P said.