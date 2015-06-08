FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai consumer product group expects no sales growth in 2015 on weak consumption
June 8, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Thai consumer product group expects no sales growth in 2015 on weak consumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s leading consumer product conglomerate Saha Group said on Monday it expected no sales growth in 2015 due to the country’s weak economy and poor domestic consumption and would like to see a weaker baht to boost exports.

The company has delayed its investment in neighbour Myanmar and shift to a special economic zone at border city Mae Sod, Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana told reporters.

Unlisted Saha Group has interests in major consumer products companies including Saha Pathanapibul, Saha Pathana Inter Holding and I.C.C. International Pcl. It has also formed a join venture with Japan’s Lawson Inc to open 108 shops in Thailand. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

