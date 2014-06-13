FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's Saham Finances buys 66 pct of Rwandan insurer Corar-AG
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Morocco's Saham Finances buys 66 pct of Rwandan insurer Corar-AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 13 (Reuters) - Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought a 66 percent stake in Corar-AG Ltd, the third-largest insurance provider in the Rwandan market, for an undisclosed sum, a statement from the company said.

The move is the latest expansion by Saham Finances in Africa and comes after it last year bought the second-largest insurer in Angola, AG Angola Seguros SA. The group has subsidiaries in 19 African countries through its two subsidiaries Colina and Mercantile.

Saham Finances is owned by Groupe Saham, founded in 1995 by Moroccan tycoon - and current trade and industry minister - Moulay Hafid Elalamy. The group also controls CNIA Saada, one of Morocco’s biggest insurers.

Saham Finances said Corar-AG had a good level of profitability and a strong reputation in its market. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.