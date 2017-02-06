NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's Supreme Court on Monday
ordered the seizure of the Aamby Valley hill city estate owned
by the embattled Sahara conglomerate which has been ordered to
repay billions of dollars to investors in bonds that were ruled
to have been mis-sold.
Lawyers for Sahara told the Supreme Court that they had
deposited about 110 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) with the
capital markets regulator for the repayment, and owed another
140 billion rupees.
The Aamby Valley development in western India is spread over
more than 10,000 acres and includes luxury resort accommodation
and an 18-hole golf course.
The court, which will hear the case next on Feb. 27, also
asked Sahara to give it a list of properties that are free from
litigation and unmortgaged and could be put up for sale by
auction.
In the long-running dispute, Sahara, a former main sponsor
of India's national cricket team, had been ordered to deposit
the funds as part of a court order that it refund the sum with
interest raised from millions of small investors in a bond
selling scheme which was later deemed to be illegal by the
market regulator.
Sahara's chairman and founder Subrata Roy has been on
"parole" since May last year after spending more than two years
in jail, having been arrested for failing to attend a contempt
of court hearing. He has yet to be formally charged over the
bonds scheme and has denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 67.2000 Indian rupees)
