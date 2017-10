ALGIERS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A total of 23 hostages and 32 militants were killed after an attack on a gas plant in the Algerian desert, the Algerian interior ministry said on Saturday.

Giving what it said was the final death toll of the attack at In Amenas, it also said 107 foreign hostages and 685 Algerian hostages had been released. (Reporting by Lamine Chakhi)