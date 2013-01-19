FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 burned bodies found at Algeria gas plant - source
January 19, 2013

15 burned bodies found at Algeria gas plant - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Algerian special forces on Saturday found 15 burned bodies at the desert gas plant attacked by al Qaeda-linked fighters, a source familiar with the unfolding hostage crisis there said.

An investigation was in progress to try and identify the bodies, which were found after the Algerian army launched an operation to free dozens of foreign and Algerian workers at the gas plant. There was no immediate indication of the circumstances in which those found on Saturday had died.

Reporting by lamine Chikhi; Writing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
