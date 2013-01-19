FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says four of its 18 Algeria gas plant staff still missing
#Market News
January 19, 2013

BP says four of its 18 Algeria gas plant staff still missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - BP said on Saturday 14 of its 18 staff at the In Amenas plant were safe, including Mark Cobb, the American manager of its Algerian joint venture, after the plant was taking over by al Qaeda-linked fighters three days ago.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters the fate of four of its staff at the desert gas plant was still unknown.

Two of the 14 staff who were safe had suffered injuries but these were not life threatening, he said.

Citing the Algerian Energy Ministry, he said the active military operation was over and the army was now clearing explosives from the site.

