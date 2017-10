LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Algeria is expected to travel to the gas complex where an international hostage crisis has been unfolding since Wednesday, British sources in London said on Saturday.

No further details were immediately available from the sources. The Sky News television channel reported that the ambassador was expected to get permission to travel to the gas plant with a small consular team. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)