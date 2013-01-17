FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron warns of "bad news" on hostages, delays Europe speech
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

UK's Cameron warns of "bad news" on hostages, delays Europe speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said people had to prepare for “bad news” after Algerian forces launched an operation to free foreign hostages at a remote desert gas plant on Thursday.

“The Algerian armed forces have now attacked this compound,” Cameron told BBC TV. “It is a very dangerous, a very uncertain, a very fluid situation and I think we have to prepare ourselves for the possibility of bad news ahead.”

A spokesman for his office confirmed that Cameron had postponed a highly-anticipated speech on Britain’s future role in the European Union because of the crisis.

