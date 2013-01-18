FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron says Algeria hostage takers still pose threat
January 18, 2013 / 11:54 AM / in 5 years

Britain's Cameron says Algeria hostage takers still pose threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that hostage takers in Algeria still posed a threat in one part of the gas complex there and said he was disappointed he wasn’t told in advance of an Algerian government rescue attempt.

“We are still dealing with a fluid and dangerous situation where a part of the terrorist threat has been eliminated in one part of the site, but there still remains a threat in another part,” Cameron told parliament.

The British government was “disappointed” that Algeria did not tell them in advance of their rescue attempt, he added.

