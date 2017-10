PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - France believes there are no more French nationals being held at the Algerian desert gas plant where Islamist militants took scores hostage, France’s defence minister said on Saturday .

Asked in an interview on France 3 TV if he could confirm there were no more French hostages, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “Yes. As far as we know today it is one Frenchman who was killed, sadly, and French nationals who were freed.”