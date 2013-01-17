FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hostage crisis shows Mali intervention justified-Hollande
January 17, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

Hostage crisis shows Mali intervention justified-Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The hostage crisis in Algeria shows that French intervention in Mali is justified, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

Hollande said that events seemed to have taken a “dramatic” turn at the remote desert gas plant but he did not yet have enough information to allow a proper assessment of the situation.

However, he added: “What’s happening in Algeria provides further evidence that my decision to intervene in Mali was justified.” Hollande made the remarks at the start of a speech to business leaders.

