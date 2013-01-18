Militants still holding some hostages at Algerian gas plant-APS

ALGIERS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Some militants remain holed up in a gas facility in the Algerian desert and are still holding a number of hostages, the Algerian state news agency APS said on Friday.

“(The army) is still trying to achieve a ‘peaceful outcome’ before neutralising the terrorist group that is holed up in the (facility) and freeing a group of hostages that is still being held,” APS said, quoting a security source.

A military operation rescued a total of 650 hostages, 573 of whom were Algerians, APS said.