#Energy
January 21, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Algeria sees no impact on investment after gas plant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - An attack by Islamist fighters at Algeria’s In Amenas gas complex will not prompt foreign energy firms to abandon investment in the country, Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Monday.

“I don’t think foreign workers are leaving Algeria definitively. They have left just to reassure their families,” Yousfi told reporters in parliament.

“I don’t think foreign companies will leave definitively.”

He said the fighters had tried to blow up the gas plant. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
