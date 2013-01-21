FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine Japanese killed in Algerian hostage crisis-govt source
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Nine Japanese killed in Algerian hostage crisis-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nine Japanese nationals were killed during a four-day siege at a gas plant in Algeria, where the number of hostages killed had already reached at least 48, a Japanese government source said on Monday.

“We’ve received information from the Algerian government that nine Japanese are dead,” the official, who declined to be identified pending the official announcement, told Reuters.

The Japanese government and engineering firm JGC Corp , which had several dozen employees working at the plant, have so far said only that 10 Japanese workers remained unaccounted for. Neither would confirm media reports of casualties.

JGC is due to give an update regarding its staff in Algeria at 0600 GMT.

The deadly siege, one of the worst international hostage crises in decades, was claimed by a veteran Islamist fighter on behalf of al Qaeda.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
