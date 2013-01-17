FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria govt says had to storm plant, action continues
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Algeria govt says had to storm plant, action continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Algeria’s government spokesman confirmed some hostages were killed in a continuing military operation at a desert gas plant on Thursday but said troops had been forced to act to free them after talks with their captors failed.

In the first official comments by the government on the day’s events, Communication Minister Mohamed Said was quoted as telling state news agency APS that many militants had been killed and that efforts to free foreign hostages were going on.

He acknowledged there had been “several deaths and injuries” among the hostages, however.

