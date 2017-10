ALGIERS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A total of 37 foreign workers died in a hostage crisis at an Algerian desert gas plant, with seven still missing, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Monday.

Sellal also told a news conference that 29 militants had been killed and three captured alive in the siege, which Algerian forces ended on Saturday by storming the plant. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by David Stamp)