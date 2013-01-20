FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sixth militant captured alive at Algeria plant -source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Sixth militant captured alive at Algeria plant -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Algerian special forces clearing the In Amenas natural gas plant after a deadly hostage siege captured a sixth militant alive on Sunday, a security source said.

Algeria’s military ended the siege on Saturday, four days after militants seized the remote desert plant with hundreds of Algerians and scores of foreign workers inside. Officials initially said no fighters were found alive, but the source said earlier on Sunday that five had been captured.

The government says at least 32 militants and 23 hostages were killed, in a preliminary death toll which it expects will rise when a search of the site is complete.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.