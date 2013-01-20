Sixth militant captured alive at Algeria plant -source

ALGIERS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Algerian special forces clearing the In Amenas natural gas plant after a deadly hostage siege captured a sixth militant alive on Sunday, a security source said.

Algeria’s military ended the siege on Saturday, four days after militants seized the remote desert plant with hundreds of Algerians and scores of foreign workers inside. Officials initially said no fighters were found alive, but the source said earlier on Sunday that five had been captured.

The government says at least 32 militants and 23 hostages were killed, in a preliminary death toll which it expects will rise when a search of the site is complete.