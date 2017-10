OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two employees of Norwegian oil firm Statoil have been confirmed dead in Algeria after an al Qaeda-linked group held them hostage at the In Amenas gas plant last week, the firm said on Friday.

The firm said three others were still listed as missing though the Foreign Ministry said these employees were also presumed dead. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)