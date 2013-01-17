FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven foreign hostages alive after strike on Algeria siege - ANI
January 17, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seven foreign hostages alive after strike on Algeria siege - ANI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seven foreign hostages are still alive after an Algerian military raid on a siege at a gas plant on Thursday, Mauritania’s ANI news agency reported, citing one of the al Qaeda-linked kidnappers.

ANI said a spokesman for the kidnappers told the agency those hostages were three Belgians, two Americans, a Japanese and a Briton. No details were given for the Algerians who were also captured.

A number of hostages and kidnappers were reported killed in an air strike by the Algerian army on the facility.

