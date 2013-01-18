FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qaeda-linked kidnappers in Algeria vow more operations - report
January 18, 2013 / 10:34 AM / 5 years ago

Qaeda-linked kidnappers in Algeria vow more operations - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The al Qaeda-linked group that said it was behind the mass kidnapping at a desert gas complex in Algeria vowed on Friday to carry out more operations, Mauritania’s ANI news agency said, citing a spokesman.

The Mulathameen group warned Algerians to “stay away from the installations of foreign companies as we will strike where it is least expected,” ANI said.

It was not immediately possible to verify the report but ANI has close links to the group led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar.

