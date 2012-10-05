India's Sahara seeks review of court's order to refund investors

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Sahara filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a review of the court’s order asking it to refund 240 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) to investors, a lawyer for the capital markets regulator told Reuters.

In August, the Supreme Court had reaffirmed an order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which had said the process under which two unlisted units of the group raised funds from mostly small investors had violated rules. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty)