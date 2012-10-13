FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sahara Petrochemical says signs 400 mln riyal credit facility
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Sahara Petrochemical says signs 400 mln riyal credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Sahara Petrochemical Co said on Saturday it signed a three-year medium-term revolving credit facility with Saudi Investment Bank for 400 million riyals ($107 million).

It said in a bourse statement the facility was to give standby support both to the company’s working capital and to aid future investments.

The Jubail-based producer makes basic petrochemicals including propylene, acrylic acid, ethylene, low and high density polyethylene, caustic chlorine and ethylene dichloride.

Reporting By Angus McDowall

