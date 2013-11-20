FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chief executive of steelmaker SSI UK to step down
November 20, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Chief executive of steelmaker SSI UK to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Thai steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries’ UK unit, Phil Dryden, will step down as of Dec. 31 and his responsibilities will be assumed by SSI Group CEO Win Viriyaprapaikit, the company said on Wednesday.

SSI Group posted a consolidated third-quarter net loss of 2.9 billion baht ($91.6 million), down by 40 percent year-on-year, and SSI UK’s auditor, KPMG, warned in September there was “material uncertainty” about the UK business.

SSI, Southeast Asia’s largest fully integrated steel sheet producer, saved Britain’s historic Teesside steel plant when it bought it for about 500 million in early 2011 from Tata Steel and restarted the blast furnace.

SSI UK said in a statement that it was always envisaged the start up plan would take approximately three years, and that Dryden’s contract had been constructed around that timeframe.

“We would like to thank Phil for his leadership and contribution through the last three years and wish him success in his future endeavours”, said Viriyaprapaikit.

Producing steel profitably in the UK has become difficult given shrinking demand plus higher production, labour, logistic and energy costs compared with mainland Europe.

SSI is the second-largest steel producer in the UK, most of its semi-finished product going to Thailand to be re-rolled into flat finished products such as hot rolled coil (HRC), used to make white goods and cars, among other things.

