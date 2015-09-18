FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSI UK halts iron and steelmaking output at Redcar plant
September 18, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

SSI UK halts iron and steelmaking output at Redcar plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s second largest steelmaker SSI UK said it would halt iron and steelmaking operations at its Redcar plant in northeast England as its business has suffered from a major deterioration in steel prices.

SSI UK said it was halting the operations due to issues with raw materials and services, with a view to keeping the Redcar plant in a condition whereby it can be brought back into production at an appropriate point.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pravin Char

