Steelmaker SSI UK to mothball Redcar plant, cut about 1,700 jobs
September 28, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Steelmaker SSI UK to mothball Redcar plant, cut about 1,700 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s second largest steelmaker SSI UK said on Monday it will mothball its Redcar iron and steelmaking plant in north east England, and will reduce its workforce by about 1,700 employees.

The steelmaker, a unit of Thailand’s largest steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), said it will continue to work with stakeholders, including the government, with a view to restarting operations in the future.

To this effect, it will continue to operate its Redcar coke ovens and the power stations.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens

