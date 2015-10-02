FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steel firm SSI UK to be put into liquidation -union
October 2, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Steel firm SSI UK to be put into liquidation -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s second-largest steelmaker, Thai-owned SSI UK, is to be put into liquidation, after announcing this week plans to mothball its Redcar plant in northeast England and cut about 1,700 jobs.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of union Community, said: “This is of course yet further devastating news for the workforce, their families and the community. We will be taking steps to ensure our members’ interests are represented.”

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely

