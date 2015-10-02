FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Sahaviriya Steel submits business rehabilitation to court
October 2, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Sahaviriya Steel submits business rehabilitation to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl has submitted an application to a Thai court to enter into a business rehabilitation for its debt restructuring, after debt default and suspension of its U.K. operations.

The country’s largest steel maker and its three main creditors will jointly work on financial restructuring and debt management plan in order to continue operations as normal, the company said in a statement.

Creditors include Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank and Tisco Bank, it said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

