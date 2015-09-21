FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai bank SCB says sets aside more provisions for loans to steel firm SSI
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Thai bank SCB says sets aside more provisions for loans to steel firm SSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) said on Monday it has set aside “significant additional provisions” in the current quarter for the 22 billion baht ($616.07 million) in loans related to loss-making Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) and its subsidiaries.

The provisions were in range of 10-11 bln baht, and the loans to SSI’s UK subsidiary would be fully provided assuming no collateral value, SCB, Thailand’s third-largest lender, said in a statement.

The announcement came after SSI halted operations of SSI UK, Britain’s second-largest steelmaker, on Friday.

$1 = 35.7100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.