BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel expects net profit in 2012
February 28, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel expects net profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl :

* Expects to post net profit in 2012 -- after making a net loss of 981 million baht ($32 million) in 2011 -- due to improved domestic demand and the start-up of its British plant in early March, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told reporters

* Expects net loss in the first quarter mainly due to rising costs

* Expects Thai domestic steel demand of more than 15 million tonnes in 2012 thanks to the government’s post-flood rehabilitation plans

* Expects revenue of more than 50 billion baht in 2012 when its steel sales volume should be higher than 2.24 million tonnes ($1 = 30.46 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

