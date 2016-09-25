FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's SAI Global backs HK private equity buyout
September 25, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Australia's SAI Global backs HK private equity buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian industry compliance company SAI Global Ltd said it will recommend a A$1 billion ($761.10 million) takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a local buyout firm scrapped a higher offer.

SAI said in a statement on Monday its directors would vote unanimously for Baring's A$4.75 per share offer - a one-third premium to its last closing price of A$3.59 - and that they would recommend shareholders do the same.

"Baring Asia's proposal is compelling and represents a significant premium to SAI's share price," SAI Chairman Andrew Dutton said in the statement.

$1 = 1.3139 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
