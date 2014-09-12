Australia's SAI extends $1 bln takeover offer deadline

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian industry standards company SAI Global Ltd on Friday extended a self-imposed deadline for parties interested in making a takeover bid.

SAI said in May that it would open its books for parties to conduct due diligence with a view to a takeover after Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners made a A$1.1 billion ($997.37 million) indicative offer.

On Friday, SAI said it extended its offer deadline until Tuesday, “following receipt of a request for an extension of time from a number of parties in the process”. (1 US dollar = 1.1029 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)