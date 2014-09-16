FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's SAI says receives no final bids for company
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 16, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's SAI says receives no final bids for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s SAI Global Ltd , an industry compliance advisory firm, said on Wednesday it had received no final bids for the whole company after putting itself up for sale following an indicative offer.

SAI opened its books to interested parties after Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), Australia’s biggest private equity firm, made an indicative offer of up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) in May.

PEP has since brought in U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP as a partner in its bid, but SAI said the consortium did not submit a final bid and had decided it was not in shareholders’ interests to proceed further with the KKR/PEP group.

SAI said it had received several proposals from parties to buy some of its underlying businesses and would continue to look at those proposals. (1 US dollar = 1.1011 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.