Australia's SAI says receives no final bids for company

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s SAI Global Ltd , an industry compliance advisory firm, said on Wednesday it had received no final bids for the whole company after putting itself up for sale following an indicative offer.

SAI opened its books to interested parties after Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), Australia’s biggest private equity firm, made an indicative offer of up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) in May.

PEP has since brought in U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP as a partner in its bid, but SAI said the consortium did not submit a final bid and had decided it was not in shareholders’ interests to proceed further with the KKR/PEP group.

SAI said it had received several proposals from parties to buy some of its underlying businesses and would continue to look at those proposals. (1 US dollar = 1.1011 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by David Gregorio)