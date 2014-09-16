UPDATE 1-Australia's SAI says no final bids after $1 bln PE approach

* SAI Global opened books after indicative A$1.1 bln bid

* SAI says not progressing with PEP/KKR consortium

* SAI says received proposals for some business units

* Shares have fallen well below indicative offer (Adds detail, background)

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s SAI Global Ltd , an industry compliance advisory firm, said on Wednesday it had not received any bids for the whole company after putting itself up for sale, confirming investor concerns that a proposed deal would collapse.

SAI opened its books to interested parties after Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), Australia’s biggest private equity firm, made an indicative offer of up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) in May.

PEP has since brought in U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP as a partner in its bid, but SAI said the consortium did not submit a final bid and the company had decided it was not in shareholders’ interests to proceed further with the KKR/PEP group.

SAI said it had received several proposals from parties to buy some of its underlying businesses and would continue to look at those proposals.

An initial deadline for indicative bids was set for last Friday but then extended after a number of parties in the process asked for more time.

SAI has said it has received approaches from multiple parties but the PEP/KKR offer remains the only disclosed bid.

Australian media have reported that Carlyle Group participated in the bidding. Carlyle has declined to comment on the reports.

SAI has said it may have better prospects of improving its performance without being taken over.

In the past financial year, it returned to a net profit. Excluding one-off costs, annual net income rose 6.3 percent to A$45 million and SAI expects to improve its performance this financial year as new management pushes ahead with restructuring.

SAI, the former commercial arm of industry standards aggregator Standards Australia, sells access to those standards and advice on compliance. It covers some two dozen business sectors globally ranging from aerospace to medical equipment.

Shareholders appeared unconvinced a takeover would take place, with SAI shares closing on Tuesday at A$4.43, below PEP’s initial indicative bid of A$5.10 to A$5.25.

Macquarie Group Ltd is advising SAI. (1 US dollar = 1.1011 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Pullin)