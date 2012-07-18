FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SAIC to buy maxIT Healthcare
July 18, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-SAIC to buy maxIT Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. computer contractor Science Applications International Corp said it will acquire information technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings Inc in a cash deal worth almost $473 million.

The Fortune 500 company wants to boost its consulting practice in electronic health records, SAIC said.

SAIC expects to pay up to $20 million to maxIT Healthcare shareholders after receiving certain tax refunds after the deal closes.

maxIT, which provides healthcare IT services primarily to commercial hospital groups and other medical delivery organisations, will be combined with SAIC’s Vitalize Consulting Solutions (VCS) team, it said.

The deal is expected to close in August.

As part of the deal, around 1,300 employees from maxIT Healthcare will join SAIC’s health solutions business unit.

Shares of SAIC closed at $11.39 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
