SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its April auto sales rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 426,026 vehicles.

That compares with a 17.4 percent year-on-year gain in March.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)