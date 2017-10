BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said on Thursday its May auto sales rose 9.96 percent from a year earlier to 404,655 vehicles.

That compares with a 15.9 percent year-on-year gain in April.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)