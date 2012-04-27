FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAIC Q1 net up 7 pct from revised year-ago figures
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

SAIC Q1 net up 7 pct from revised year-ago figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp reported a 6 .95 percent increase i n first quarter earnings from revised year-ago net profit, despite a annual slowdown in first quarter vehicle sales.

From January to March, SAIC booked 5.61 billion yuan ($889.6 million) in net profit. It said the year-ago figure was revised.

The result was better than the average forecast of 3.98 billion yuan of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.