China's automaker SAIC posts 12.8 pct profit rise, sees stable growth in 2015
April 2, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

China's automaker SAIC posts 12.8 pct profit rise, sees stable growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China’s largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd reported a 12.8 percent rise in 2014 net profit, despite a broad economic slowdown weighing on commercial vehicle sales and increasingly strict fuel efficiency standards.

SAIC, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co, said it aims to take in 697 billion yuan ($112.48 billion) in revenue this year, compared to 630 billion yuan last year.

The company aims to sell 6.2 million cars in 2015, again targeting just over 10 percent growth for the year.

“Major changes in regulatory and consumer demands mean that requirements for environmental protection, smart functionality, safety, personalisation and improved travel efficiency are higher,” the company said in its outlook for the market.

“The application of cutting edge technology and business model innovation have become a new industry growth point.”

Vehicle sales in China, the world’s largest car market, rose 6.9 percent last year and are expected to grow 7 percent in 2015, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says.

SAIC posted a net profit of 28 billion yuan, as joint venture partners Volkswagen and General Motors again led the country for auto sales.

It said it sold 5.6 million vehicles last year, up 10.1 percent year on year, with a 13.1 percent sales rise at its venture with Volkswagen and a 11.7 percent increase at its car making venture with GM.

$1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Jake Spring, editing by David Evans

