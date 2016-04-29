FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's SAIC Motor reports 6.3 pct rise in net profit for Q1
April 29, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

China's SAIC Motor reports 6.3 pct rise in net profit for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China’s largest automaker, reported on Friday a 6.3 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter, as overall Chinese auto sales rebounded after struggling with last year’s sluggish economy.

SAIC, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and GM in addition to making its own brand of vehicles, posted a net profit of 7.94 billion yuan ($1.22 billion), according to stock exchange filings.

The Shanghai-based automaker’s revenue rose 9.0 percent to 185.2 billion yuan from a year earlier. Its vehicle sales rose 4.5 percent for the quarter.

Vehicle sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, are predicted to grow 6 percent this year as a tax cut on small engine cars that extends through the end of the year continues to boost sales, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has said. ($1 = 6.4838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
