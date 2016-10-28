FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's SAIC Motor reports 9 pct profit rise for first 9 months
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

China's SAIC Motor reports 9 pct profit rise for first 9 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker by sales volume, posted an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the first nine months of 2016, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer, which makes cars in joint ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG in addition to own-brand vehicles, said net profit totalled 23.1 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for January-September.

SAIC's revenue rose 11.7 percent to 532 billion yuan from a year earlier. It had previously reported that sales volume rose 8.4 percent in the first nine months of the year.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, has rebounded strongly this year, helped by a tax cut on small-engine cars aimed at countering the effects of slowing economic growth.

Vehicle sales growth in China accelerated for the fifth consecutive month in September as buyers snapped up cars before the tax cut expires at the end of 2016. An industry body has said there will likely be a drop in the growth rate next year.

$1 = 6.7785 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.