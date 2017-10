Aug 29 (Reuters) - China’s largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp posted a 5 percent rise in first-half net profit, helped by solid sales at its two joint ventures.

During the January-June period, the company made a profit of 10.78 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) versus 10.26 billion in the same period a year earlier.

SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.